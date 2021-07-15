Pro Football Reference tracks sacks dating from 1960

superphin
don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2003
- Messages
- 9,498
- Reaction score
- 26,008
- Location
- Warm inside a Tauntaun
Unofficial and Official Career sack Leaders Here
Single Seasons Leaders Here
This is very interesting stuff to any football fans that love the history of the game. Deacon freaking Jones was a mothereffing beast. Al Baker is the unofficial single season sack leader with 23 in his rookie year. Alan Page was phenomenally consistent.
Single Seasons Leaders Here
This is very interesting stuff to any football fans that love the history of the game. Deacon freaking Jones was a mothereffing beast. Al Baker is the unofficial single season sack leader with 23 in his rookie year. Alan Page was phenomenally consistent.