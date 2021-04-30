Problem on Offense, Eliminated

We didn't have any speed on the field. No one could separate. Few plays were completed short and taken for huge gains.



With Fuller, Wilson returning, and Waddle in the fold, that problem should not exist.



Anyone of these guys can flip field position. We can now pressure defenses--and they can stack the box on their peril. I've been a little bit unnerved by our OC situation. This speed element can hide a multitude of sins (if they actually exist--the Dynamic Duo OC might work out splendidly!)



For today and tomorrow's picks---taking a total schmuck and rank amateur's jab at it:::



36. Teven Jenkins

50. Richie Grant

81. Best RB avail



I think, with the two players we have, with the additions we've made in FA and trades, if we could end up with these guys, (with the expected improvement of last year's rookie class), this team is ready to compete.



TC can't get here soon enough!