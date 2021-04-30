 Problem on Offense, Eliminated | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Problem on Offense, Eliminated

GeauxFins2020

Dec 14, 2020
451
482
55
Near Tampa
We didn't have any speed on the field. No one could separate. Few plays were completed short and taken for huge gains.

With Fuller, Wilson returning, and Waddle in the fold, that problem should not exist.

Anyone of these guys can flip field position. We can now pressure defenses--and they can stack the box on their peril. I've been a little bit unnerved by our OC situation. This speed element can hide a multitude of sins (if they actually exist--the Dynamic Duo OC might work out splendidly!)

For today and tomorrow's picks---taking a total schmuck and rank amateur's jab at it:::

36. Teven Jenkins
50. Richie Grant
81. Best RB avail

I think, with the two players we have, with the additions we've made in FA and trades, if we could end up with these guys, (with the expected improvement of last year's rookie class), this team is ready to compete.

TC can't get here soon enough!
 
SCOTTY

Apr 28, 2006
5,580
5,568
andyahs said:
Not sure why so many want to dump Wilson. I hope it's not because he sat out the year.
I want to see his speed added to our new offense before moving on.
Grant however I hope moves us up in the second round when we trade him.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Sep 11, 2010
20,372
12,953
Columbus, OH
andyahs said:
Not sure why so many want to dump Wilson. I hope it's not because he sat out the year.
His speed kind of zapped by the hip injury. Not as thrifty before injury obviously. He seemed to be coming back a little bit 2 years ago but at this point he’s more of reliable move the chains guy which isn’t a bad thing.
 
mrhankey81701

Apr 23, 2010
7,234
4,989
Jersey
I just want Grant back so they don't think about making Waddle return kicks and get hurt that way.
 
GeauxFins2020

Dec 14, 2020
451
482
55
Near Tampa
andyahs said:
Not sure why so many want to dump Wilson. I hope it's not because he sat out the year.
Wilson is a good player...IMO, better than Bowden, without a doubt better than Jakeem.

If we are to keep 6 WRs:

Parker
Fuller
Waddle
Wilson
Williams or Hurns
Hollins (depth and STs)

The rest of those guys are battling for one spot. Now if one or two of them goes crazy in camp, maybe Williams AND Hurns are in jeopardy. We'll see how they do on STs. Currently, that is Mack's ticket on the roster.

And of course injuries. One never knows how that will affect us.
 
GeauxFins2020

Dec 14, 2020
451
482
55
Near Tampa
Burnt Reynolds said:
We still have 2 holes to plug up front and need another RB.
Michael Carter, Trey Sermon, Kylin Hill...could all be there in the third round.

If we are planning to move Hunt to OG, then really its just one spot--RT. If we draft Jenkins, I think we are done there, esp with the addition of Fluker. Skura and Dieter will be C, as of now.
 
circumstances

Mar 12, 2006
11,894
17,100
Dolph N.Fan said:
His speed kind of zapped by the hip injury. Not as thrifty before injury obviously. He seemed to be coming back a little bit 2 years ago but at this point he’s more of reliable move the chains guy which isn’t a bad thing.
he was looking like his old self toward the end of 2019.

that's why i want him back, and would have really liked him there for Tua last season.
 
Burnt Reynolds

Apr 23, 2010
1,149
817
GeauxFins2020 said:
Michael Carter, Trey Sermon, Kylin Hill...could all be there in the third round.

If we are planning to move Hunt to OG, then really its just one spot--RT. If we draft Jenkins, I think we are done there, esp with the addition of Fluker. Skura and Dieter will be C, as of now.
I agree OT is a bigger need than RB and that will be the pick with 2.a, but I still think we need a C. Look for that to be the pick with 2.b and then RB in 3.
 
Aqua and Orange

Jan 14, 2005
7,423
1,975
Paradise (New Jersey)
GeauxFins2020 said:
Wilson is a good player...IMO, better than Bowden, without a doubt better than Jakeem.

If we are to keep 6 WRs:

Parker
Fuller
Waddle
Wilson
Williams or Hurns
Hollins (depth and STs)

The rest of those guys are battling for one spot. Now if one or two of them goes crazy in camp, maybe Williams AND Hurns are in jeopardy. We'll see how they do on STs. Currently, that is Mack's ticket on the roster.

And of course injuries. One never knows how that will affect us.
Damn we went from WR hell to a pretty damn solid squad.

I’d love the Dolphins to go OT or RB with this next pick to help open the offense even more. Barring a defensive gem falling in their lap they had a round 1 grade on I bet that’s where they go.
 
