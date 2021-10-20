Profession Regression - EPBro

FH,



I thought it would be "fun" to list out the players we have seen regress this season:



Offense:

- Austin Jackson (LT) - Has not been the same since the leg injury last season. Perhaps getting Covid early this year affected him?

- Solomon Kindley (LG) - Promising rookie campaign, showed up out of shape and now is worthless?

- Jesse Davis (RT) - always sucked but REALLY sucking right now.

- Jakeem Grant (WR) - Traded but became a complete liability when in previous years at least we saw some "good".

- Adam Shaheen (TE) - Part of a historic TE season last year as a franchise. Minimal impact.

- Albert Wilson (WR) - Destroyed camp and now completely worthless.

- Preston Williams (WR) - The offense was never the same after we lost him last year in Arizona. Now can't get healthy. Why?

- Tua (QB) - Really we have seen zero growth from said Arizona game. Played average at best down the stretch last season with two real poor performances. Threw the game away week 1 late and then could not manage a single first down on our final two drives in London FTW.



Defense:

- AVG (OLB) - Absolute joke and zero impact. KVN getting cut and everyone flapping their gums about this kid and NOTHING.

- Jerome Baker (ILB) - Was supposed to be able to cover and blitz. Can't cover anyone and we are barley blitzing him.

- Xavien Howard (CB) - Gives up on Diggs TD, gets high pointed by Henry Ruggs twice..... Paid the man and this is what we get?

- Brandon Jones - Can't cover anyone.

- Iggy (CB) - Enough said.

- Byron Jones - Loves to get beat deep.



Special(s):

- Sanders out performed by street free agent kicker.



I think this post is more therapy than anything else. But I mean seriously, how do so many "proven" players we have given serious commitment to fall on their face?



And how do so many young and ascending high draft picks who showed promise early completely fall on their face?



We should have drafted Herbert and traded up for Wirfs....



But that would be Monday morning quarterbacking....



So yes Grier should be held at fault, but this many players not performing / regressing?



How is that not 100% on the staff?



When nobody cared we were pulling CB's off practice squads and trotting them out there that week and they were performing. We were running fake kicks, doing surprise onside kicks and running cover 0.



No we sit back and play "not to lose" instead of forcing the issue and trying to win.



something philosophically changed with Flo and the staff.



Flo's wannabe BB impersonation must have worn thin on both the rest of the staff and the players. Combining that with the uncertainty behind the QB position with ownership wanting you know who and the lack of veteran leadership on this roster........ and this is what happens.



It's easy to say fire this person or that person.



But the reality is that either this season was a "Perfect Storm" of being unlucky OR last season's run after the 1-3 start fell perfectly in place for us to fool ourselves and everyone else.



I'm not certain which one it is but I can tell you this much - that last play against the Jags really closed the book for me on this staff.



Everyone and I mean EVERYONE could tell they were going to try to get 10 yards and call a TO. And then we have dipstick Flo and Boyer yelling at everyone to play prevent.



Joe Philbin calling a TO for Aaron Rodgers with a running clock on 4th down was that moment for me.



Gase trading away Ajayi when he was legit the only reason we made the post season the year prior was that moment for me.



Again, just rambling.



Don't know what else to do other than ask all of you - why do these proven and high drafted players all of a sudden suck?