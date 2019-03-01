Profootballtalk: Xfl Plans To Target Some Low-level Nfl Quarterbacks

This article mentions Luke Falk and David Fales as possible candidates.....

“It has become abundantly clear that the Alliance of American Football wants to be the NFL’s developmental league. It’s also becoming clear that the XFL will try to develop some of its own players by getting them to pass on signing with an NFL team.

PFT has learned that the XFL’s plans for staffing include targeting quarterbacks released by NFL teams when the rosters reduce from 90 to 53, persuading them to sign with the XFL on the spot, forgoing the opportunity to sign with an NFL franchise as injuries happen and other openings arise during the 2019 season.

Names that have bubbled up as possible candidates for this approach include Luke Falk and David Fales. If/when third- or fourth-string quarterbacks are released on or before the Saturday of Labor Day weekend and after they clear waivers (where applicable), they could be pursued by XFL teams on the spot, with a healthy signing bonus and/or a guaranteed salary offered in exchange for slamming the door on playing in the NFL in 2019. These quarterbacks would then participate in marketing efforts for the inaugural season while otherwise preparing to play when the XFL gets started next February.”

ProFootballTalk: XFL plans to target some low-level NFL quarterbacks
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/03/01/xfl-plans-to-target-some-low-level-nfl-quarterbacks/
 
Every preseason, I like what I see from Fales. I wish we could've seen him in at least one game while Tanne was hurting.
 
Hey!! Those low levels qb's might be are starting qb's.
 
mrbunglez said:
Why was this moved? It talks about the dolphins qbs....
It's all how your lay out your topic, your topic was a move waiting to happen.

Example.

Instead of using ..Profootballtalk: Xfl Plans To Target Some Low-level Nfl Quarterbacks

Better chance....... Luke Faulk, David Fales possible XFL Targets

I accept beer as a payment for the help or southern comfort.:hi:
 
Phindog said:
It's all how your lay out your topic, your topic was a move waiting to happen.

Example.

Instead of using ..Profootballtalk: Xfl Plans To Target Some Low-level Nfl Quarterbacks

Better chance....... Luke Faulk, David Fales possible XFL Targets

I accept beer as a payment for the help or southern comfort.:hi:
I got a cup of peach iced tea crystal light with your name on it.
 
Good idea. They should also go after college QBs going into their 2nd year of eligibility. If he was good or a star at QB as a freshman, he'd likely dominate the XFL. He'll get paid half a mil + endorsements when in college he'd get paid $0. Teams would still draft him. XFL gets more viewers and more $$$. Fans benefit from a league that would be more fun with better QB play.

And for anyone who wants to say he'd lose money in draft positioning:
  • He could make it up in endorsements
  • He could get injured in college while making $0.
  • I'm sure $500,000+ for one year sounds very enticing to a 19 year old.
Win. Win. Win.
 
