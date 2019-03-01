mrbunglez
Reading Is Fundamental
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 9,148
- Reaction score
- 4,917
- Location
- West Palm Beach
This article mentions Luke Falk and David Fales as possible candidates.....
“It has become abundantly clear that the Alliance of American Football wants to be the NFL’s developmental league. It’s also becoming clear that the XFL will try to develop some of its own players by getting them to pass on signing with an NFL team.
PFT has learned that the XFL’s plans for staffing include targeting quarterbacks released by NFL teams when the rosters reduce from 90 to 53, persuading them to sign with the XFL on the spot, forgoing the opportunity to sign with an NFL franchise as injuries happen and other openings arise during the 2019 season.
Names that have bubbled up as possible candidates for this approach include Luke Falk and David Fales. If/when third- or fourth-string quarterbacks are released on or before the Saturday of Labor Day weekend and after they clear waivers (where applicable), they could be pursued by XFL teams on the spot, with a healthy signing bonus and/or a guaranteed salary offered in exchange for slamming the door on playing in the NFL in 2019. These quarterbacks would then participate in marketing efforts for the inaugural season while otherwise preparing to play when the XFL gets started next February.”
ProFootballTalk: XFL plans to target some low-level NFL quarterbacks
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/03/01/xfl-plans-to-target-some-low-level-nfl-quarterbacks/
“It has become abundantly clear that the Alliance of American Football wants to be the NFL’s developmental league. It’s also becoming clear that the XFL will try to develop some of its own players by getting them to pass on signing with an NFL team.
PFT has learned that the XFL’s plans for staffing include targeting quarterbacks released by NFL teams when the rosters reduce from 90 to 53, persuading them to sign with the XFL on the spot, forgoing the opportunity to sign with an NFL franchise as injuries happen and other openings arise during the 2019 season.
Names that have bubbled up as possible candidates for this approach include Luke Falk and David Fales. If/when third- or fourth-string quarterbacks are released on or before the Saturday of Labor Day weekend and after they clear waivers (where applicable), they could be pursued by XFL teams on the spot, with a healthy signing bonus and/or a guaranteed salary offered in exchange for slamming the door on playing in the NFL in 2019. These quarterbacks would then participate in marketing efforts for the inaugural season while otherwise preparing to play when the XFL gets started next February.”
ProFootballTalk: XFL plans to target some low-level NFL quarterbacks
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/03/01/xfl-plans-to-target-some-low-level-nfl-quarterbacks/