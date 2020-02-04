Progress on new training facility at stadium?

Has anyone seen any photos of the work being done on the new HQ and training facility at the stadium that were going to be moving to? Is this supposed to be a this season thing? Davie has history but it's blegh. Really hoping for air conditioning at the fan stands. Davie in the morning with the fog bank of humidity and the fans makes for a rough morning. I'm built for comfort. Hope they have a bar too. I'd plunk down $15 for a Bloody Mary in a souvenir cup while I watch the Dolphins of the future impress us this summer.