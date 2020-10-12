Proof PFF (Pro Football Focus) Is Full of ****

PFF grades from the Dolphins game: Mostert and Jones lead the way Not a great day for the quarterbacks or cornerbacks

These are the grades for week 5, specifically for the 49ers. I couldn't find the breakdown for the Dolphins, but I almost always see low scores for Dolphins, specifically for the OL and DL. I get wanting a rating to say how good/bad a player's game was, but it seems like these ratings are pulled from far up the PFF analyst's ***.What I don't get is this: our OL is not responsible for any sacks in my mind. We have up two to my knowledge, both were on roll-outs where it is no longer possible to block the DL. Our OL continually gets 40-60 ratings every week, even though most of the time they give up very little sacks. Now read the link, Trent Williams with an 86, their RT at a 70. 4 of the 5 lineman above 67. I don't see how this can be objective after watching the game, unless they heavily weight run-blocking and ignore the amount of times the QB gets demolished. I mean their QBs must have been hit 10 total times, with 5 recorded sacks, we also had 2 called back from penalties. I think all of our OL rated under 67 based on a article I saw this morning, but I couldn't find the link.Some PFF ratings seem more objective, like skill players (QB,RB,WR,TE). Those usually make sense. Almost all OL, DL, LB and DB ratings make no sense at all. PFF should release a calculation or their methodology into how they weight certain plays.I get that none of this matters, but it is frustrating seeing people use PFF numbers to justify arguments when they seem like they are pulled out of thin air.