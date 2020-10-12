Proof PFF (Pro Football Focus) Is Full of ****

www.ninersnation.com

PFF grades from the Dolphins game: Mostert and Jones lead the way

Not a great day for the quarterbacks or cornerbacks
www.ninersnation.com www.ninersnation.com

These are the grades for week 5, specifically for the 49ers. I couldn't find the breakdown for the Dolphins, but I almost always see low scores for Dolphins, specifically for the OL and DL. I get wanting a rating to say how good/bad a player's game was, but it seems like these ratings are pulled from far up the PFF analyst's ***.

What I don't get is this: our OL is not responsible for any sacks in my mind. We have up two to my knowledge, both were on roll-outs where it is no longer possible to block the DL. Our OL continually gets 40-60 ratings every week, even though most of the time they give up very little sacks. Now read the link, Trent Williams with an 86, their RT at a 70. 4 of the 5 lineman above 67. I don't see how this can be objective after watching the game, unless they heavily weight run-blocking and ignore the amount of times the QB gets demolished. I mean their QBs must have been hit 10 total times, with 5 recorded sacks, we also had 2 called back from penalties. I think all of our OL rated under 67 based on a article I saw this morning, but I couldn't find the link.

Some PFF ratings seem more objective, like skill players (QB,RB,WR,TE). Those usually make sense. Almost all OL, DL, LB and DB ratings make no sense at all. PFF should release a calculation or their methodology into how they weight certain plays.

I get that none of this matters, but it is frustrating seeing people use PFF numbers to justify arguments when they seem like they are pulled out of thin air.
 
Fitzpatrick is helping this line. Allowing them to grow and mature. No one can say this line has been stellar. They have shown growth and potential. A good thing.
 
Fitzpatrick is helping this line. Allowing them to grow and mature. No one can say this line has been stellar. They have shown growth and potential. A good thing.
That would be my guess. A QB with less pocket awareness (like Tannehill for example) would have been sacked at least twice as many times as Fitzpatrick has this year. The tape on our OL has been a lot more up and down than the numbers on a stat line would suggest.
 
That would be my guess. A QB with less pocket awareness (like Tannehill for example) would have been sacked at least twice as many times as Fitzpatrick has this year. The tape on our OL has been a lot more up and down than the numbers on a stat line would suggest.
His ability to see and diagnose a pre snap blitz, while moving the pocket and escaping.....it is what it is. But again, I have enjoyed the early signs of potential and growth from the uglies.
 
Don't confuse better with good. The line has come a long long way and we have a better scheme and athletes in place to protect our QB but we are not good were not bad but good is not far away. I think we are missing the gel that you see in lines that have been together for years. We are raw and gelling. Love what I have seen so far though!!!!
 
Definitely feels like we’re being underrated but maybe it’s just because of the level of OL we were used to for so long
 
Dion Jordan is on the 49ers and he was one of the worst five defenders, huh?

The more things change they more they stay the same 😁
 
Its also a matter of holding your block.. something we do not do with consistency. Pass blocking has been fine.. overall we have as many runs for 0-3 than over 4. That will hurt. T Williams besides the sacks had a awesome game.. not that the sacks don't matter but let's say he graded well on 45 of 50 plays... his grade is going to be good.
Our line probably ave 37 good plays out of 50 because of runs for nothing.
 
I have been yelling about this for years, PFF is the biggest scam going today. None of it makes sense. It's a bunch of nerds who never played football assigning grades to stuff they don't have all the information about.

People who rush and use PFF grades as "proof" to back up an opinion or a stance I usually ignore because it shows me they are lazy and are just seeing a number and formulating an opinion based on that.
 
I have been yelling about this for years, PFF is the biggest scam going today. None of it makes sense. It's a bunch of nerds who never played football assigning grades to stuff they don't have all the information about.

People who rush and use PFF grades as "proof" to back up an opinion or a stance I usually ignore because it shows me they are lazy and are just seeing a number and formulating an opinion based on that.
Fun to look at sometimes, but wildly inaccurate at times. Sometimes leaves me wondering were we watching the same game?
 
