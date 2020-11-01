PROUD OF MY DOLPHINS

corona683
corona683
This was a hands down collective win with all facets of a team.. From coaching to execution was almost perfect. That being said, I kinda wished New Eng would have won today, making us one game behind buff.. plus, they got a division win. Half way through, we are still in it, what we have to do now is win every game in our conference especially division games.. good job fins, the experts had us at the bottom of the division after week one......