Public Service Announcement*** Everyone please read!!!

All,
We are aware of the redundancy in threads from time to time here on Finheaven. This happens in times when a hot topic arises, it is a natural cycle here and has happened numerous times in the past, any long time member would know. However, it is up to the Finheaven staff to decided what topics are merged, moved and/or deleted and it is NOT up to you as the individual members to callout posters for posting threads on topics in which you feel are redundant, that is our job. There are also several steps you can use to avoid conflict on the board:
- Only view the topics you wish to discuss. No one if forcing you to enter threads.
- Report the thread for review without comment. Let the staff decide.
- Put individuals on "Ignore". If someone really has your gruff, just ignore them.
- Step away from the keyboard. Unknowns are frustrating, we all get it, we've all toiled thru decades of "unknowns". If you are frustrated with the team to the point that you can no longer debate without getting emotional, please take a few day off. We really don't want to ban people from the site, it truly isn't our objective. Remember the unpopular opinion is still just as valid as a popular one and without out it there isn't any thing to debate, which is the whole point of this forum.
