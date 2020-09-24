Put Tua in for Primetime!!!!!

I know there is a lot Tua threads on this site but I was thinking that since the Chargers last minute had Justin Herbert start the game on Sunday even though it was cause of an injury to QB Taylor, wouldnt it be a HELL OF A SHOCKER and EXCITEMENT to have have Tua start the game in secercy like the Chargers did Justin and have Tua play IN PRIMETIME LIGHTS. Would love the see that :):):).
What are your thoughts and tell me how u feel :)
 
I feel like this isn't some day time soap opera with crazy plot twist. I doubt they put in Tua last minute because of some sort of shocking plot twist where it turns out Fitzpatrick was actually an evil twin this whole time.
 
My thought are "uggg not again".

Seriously ppl have stated thier opinions on this ad nauseum.

I'm fine with you making a thread though. Enjoy yourself, and the site.

You asked.........
 
I feel like this isn't some day time soap opera with crazy plot twist. I doubt they put in Tua last minute because of some sort of shocking plot twist where it turns out Fitzpatrick was actually an evil twin this whole time.
It doesnt need to be a soap opera but if Tua is HEALTHY and he is capable then why not put him in the game IN PRIMETIME
 
I get the sarcasm but the hysterics of everyone wanting Tua on this site to.....naaaaah we can wait is kind of funny
 
