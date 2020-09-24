Put Tua in for Primetime!!!!!

Blancgary911
I know there is a lot Tua threads on this site but I was thinking that since the Chargers last minute had Justin Herbert start the game on Sunday even though it was cause of an injury to QB Taylor, wouldnt it be a HELL OF A SHOCKER and EXCITEMENT to have have Tua start the game in secercy like the Chargers did Justin and have Tua play IN PRIMETIME LIGHTS. Would love the see that .
What are your thoughts and tell me how u feel
