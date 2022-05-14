QB Coach Bevell (Who Has Seen a QB or3) On Tua

Vaark
"there is not a throw he can't make!
I believe, the internet wont until our team proves em all wrong
Good point. Tannehill was handicapped by so many different HCs and OCs in his Miami time and now Tua appears to be hampered by negativity.Being as neutral as possible here...its his position coach... so I wouldn't expect him to throw Tua under the bus.
I got a feeling with the way things are going that this will be the most scrutinized training camp in a long time, if ever, with people going crazy analyzing every throw. Talk about obsession...
That's awesome. Nowadays with social media the way it is that's actually a very important trait to have and if its elite then even better!Good point. Tannehill was handicapped by so many different HCs and OCs in his Miami time and now Tua appears to be hampered by negativity.
Flores and his Watson worship, should have taken Herbert, Tua too small, Tua weak arm…..
I hope he has elite level “I am ignoring you”.
He can barely roll left and throw a 3 yard out?I’m a Tua fan but I can admit he can barely roll left and throw a 3 yard out too. They’ll game plan to his strengths.
