QB Coach Bevell (Who Has Seen a QB or3) On Tua

That’s true, he cannot make throws off platform like Mahomes, Herbert, Allen, Wilson, Stanford,

So those type of plays are off the table, however he can make it up his own way by elite anticipation, release and accuracy.
 
Being as neutral as possible here...its his position coach... so I wouldn't expect him to throw Tua under the bus.

I got a feeling with the way things are going that this will be the most scrutinized training camp in a long time, if ever, with people going crazy analyzing every throw. Talk about obsession...
 
Good point. Tannehill was handicapped by so many different HCs and OCs in his Miami time and now Tua appears to be hampered by negativity.
Flores and his Watson worship, should have taken Herbert, Tua too small, Tua weak arm…..
I hope he has elite level “I am ignoring you”.
 
That's awesome. Nowadays with social media the way it is that's actually a very important trait to have and if its elite then even better!
 
What they say and what they do or don't do can be two different things. They didn't enter the Watson, Russell, Mayfield, Wentz, Ryan discussions. Teddy was signed as a backup QB. That tells me they plan to ride with Tua and see exactly what they have in him as their QB.
 
Irishfinfan1

Big question for Tua is on the move or not able to set his feet, can he make the throws he needs to. Outside of that is really just irrational negativity
 
AMakados10

I’m a Tua fan but I can admit he can barely roll left and throw a 3 yard out too. They’ll game plan to his strengths.
 
He can barely roll left and throw a 3 yard out?

You have anything to back this up?
 
Yeah, I hear ya. You're probably talking about that easy one-handed stuff, but can he throw it like this? ;-)

200.gif
 
