He has losing record coaching in NFL and most of his QBs coached were not very good. He was with Miami in 2008 when Pennington took us to the playoffs but Pennington was a coach on the field already.He looks mostly tied to Chan Gailey with Bills Jets and Cleveland when they went 0-16. IF he Likes Hebert its because Gailey must like Hebert (a future journeyman Tannehill fieldler type QB). We will find out in 12 days. I hope this organization does the right thing for this offense. Pick BPA and adjust your scheme to that player. Don't just plug in any athletic QB that fits your scheme. That is not good enough. Coach lee is coached same places as Gailey with similar record. He too is part of the Parcells Tree of which Grier falls. This is tied to Grier influence more than anyone else.