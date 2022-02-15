 QB Coach? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB Coach?

FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
2,187
Reaction score
3,688
Age
29
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
This is the next big domino to fall.

With us now having a HC and an OC that don't have positional backgrounds at QB, I'm sure McDaniel is going to look for someone with experience in their system to work 1-on-1 with Tua (and whoever else is on the roster).

Anyone have any insight on who we may look at or who you realistically want?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom