FinPhan54
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 27, 2018
- Messages
- 2,187
- Reaction score
- 3,688
- Age
- 29
- Location
- Hard Rock Stadium
This is the next big domino to fall.
With us now having a HC and an OC that don't have positional backgrounds at QB, I'm sure McDaniel is going to look for someone with experience in their system to work 1-on-1 with Tua (and whoever else is on the roster).
Anyone have any insight on who we may look at or who you realistically want?
With us now having a HC and an OC that don't have positional backgrounds at QB, I'm sure McDaniel is going to look for someone with experience in their system to work 1-on-1 with Tua (and whoever else is on the roster).
Anyone have any insight on who we may look at or who you realistically want?