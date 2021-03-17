 QB ROOKIE SENSATION | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB ROOKIE SENSATION

MT DOLPHINS

MT DOLPHINS

Rookie
Joined
Mar 20, 2005
Messages
81
Reaction score
90
I know everybody's writing Tua off for Herbert and I get it. Im shocked too, I was torn between both. I thought we were going to take Herbert and regret it like usual Miami bad luck.

But just remember Rookie seasons are deceiving! We all remember RG3 talk of watch out the next 20 years. I think Tua does have the fire in his heart and desire to make it happen.

Here's a look at the QBs draft in 2012:
Andrew Luck respectable career
First round, 1st overall, Stanford, Colts.

Robert Griffin III WON NOTHING ROOKIE SENSATION
First round, 2nd overall, Baylor, Redskins.
GOT ALL HE HYPE WATCH OUT FOR THE NEXT 20 YEARS

Ryan Tannehill respectable career
First round, 8th overall, Texas A&M, Dolphins.

Brandon Weeden
First round, 22nd overall, Oklahoma State, Browns.
Brock Osweiler
Second round, 57th overall, Arizona State, Broncos.

Russell Wilson SUPERBOWL CHAMP
Third round, 75th overall, Wisconsin, Seahawks.

Nick Foles SUPERBOWL CHAMP
Third round, 88th overall, Arizona, Eagles.

Kirk Cousins respectable career
Fourth round, 102nd overall, Michigan State, Redskins.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
485
Reaction score
259
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
I hate the whole "Tua needs a WR to be wide open to hit him/can't throw to contested WR's" theory..was kinda true last year he didn't and was reluctant to throw to "covered" guys..but in the NFL it's hard to get true separation..he's gonna have to do it eventually..

Remember, fellas, he's coming off a major surgery that could have been career threatening..is it possible that was in his head a little and one cause for a lot of quick checkdowns and such we saw so often when he was under pressure? He wasn't one to get rid of it quickly when with bama so idk that that's a trend we'll see continuing..give him a chance! IF he sucks this year, then maybe it's time to cut your losses..until then...
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,368
Reaction score
1,092
Not saying RG3 was going to be great, but his leg was never the same after his rookie year knee injury/Mike playing him through the December injury only to get it completely ****ed in the playoff game. Torn MCL,LCL and meniscus.

Hard to be a RPO QB without mobility an overreaching owner who wanted RG3 to be a dropback passer and a coach who may of never wanted to make that trade.

Making RG3 a dropback guy would be like getting Lamar to only be a dropback passer. IT would severely limit his playmaking ability.
 
Last edited:
MT DOLPHINS

MT DOLPHINS

Rookie
Joined
Mar 20, 2005
Messages
81
Reaction score
90
John813 said:
Not saying RG3 was going to be great, but his leg was never the same after his rookie year knee injury/Mike playing him through the December injury only to get it completely ****ed in the playoff game. Torn MCL,LCL and meniscus.

Hard to be a RPO QB without mobility an overreaching owner who wanted RG3 to be a dropback passer and a coach who may of never wanted to make that trade.

Making RG3 a dropback guy would be like getting Lamar to only be a dropback passer. IT would severely limit his playmaking ability.
Click to expand...
Agree injury didn't help RG3 career but looking back when all speculation was he's going to be the man for 20 years well your legs can't be an excuse if you an NFL PRO quarterback.

Herbert had plenty of time to throw and could escaped to throw too wide open receivers more often than not. It's just deceiving we'll have to wait and see.

Tua did also beat Herbert in their first head to head. You can say it was defense but he didn't blow the game like Herbert did!!!!!!!!!

Marino - Brady never had wheels. They have vision and an accuracy that last 20 years plus now. I think Tua has the vision and accuracy he just needs to trust himself.
 
MT DOLPHINS

MT DOLPHINS

Rookie
Joined
Mar 20, 2005
Messages
81
Reaction score
90
Agree injury didn't help RG3 career but looking back when all speculation was he's going to be the man for 20 years well your legs can't be an excuse if you an NFL PRO quarterback.

Herbert had plenty of time to throw and could escaped to throw too wide open receivers more often than not. It's just deceiving we'll have to wait and see.

Tua did also beat Herbert in their first head to head. You can say it was defense but he didn't blow the game like Herbert did!!!!!!!!!

Marino - Brady never had wheels. They have vision and an accuracy that last 20 years plus now. I think Tua has the vision and accuracy he just needs to trust himself.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom