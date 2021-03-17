QB ROOKIE SENSATION

MT DOLPHINS
I know everybody's writing Tua off for Herbert and I get it. Im shocked too, I was torn between both. I thought we were going to take Herbert and regret it like usual Miami bad luck.
But just remember Rookie seasons are deceiving! We all remember RG3 talk of watch out the next 20 years. I think Tua does have the fire in his heart and desire to make it happen.
Here's a look at the QBs draft in 2012:
Andrew Luck respectable career
First round, 1st overall, Stanford, Colts.
Robert Griffin III WON NOTHING ROOKIE SENSATION
First round, 2nd overall, Baylor, Redskins.
GOT ALL HE HYPE WATCH OUT FOR THE NEXT 20 YEARS
Ryan Tannehill respectable career
First round, 8th overall, Texas A&M, Dolphins.
Brandon Weeden
First round, 22nd overall, Oklahoma State, Browns.
Brock Osweiler
Second round, 57th overall, Arizona State, Broncos.
Russell Wilson SUPERBOWL CHAMP
Third round, 75th overall, Wisconsin, Seahawks.
Nick Foles SUPERBOWL CHAMP
Third round, 88th overall, Arizona, Eagles.
Kirk Cousins respectable career
Fourth round, 102nd overall, Michigan State, Redskins.
