QB ROOKIE SENSATION

I hate the whole "Tua needs a WR to be wide open to hit him/can't throw to contested WR's" theory..was kinda true last year he didn't and was reluctant to throw to "covered" guys..but in the NFL it's hard to get true separation..he's gonna have to do it eventually..



Remember, fellas, he's coming off a major surgery that could have been career threatening..is it possible that was in his head a little and one cause for a lot of quick checkdowns and such we saw so often when he was under pressure? He wasn't one to get rid of it quickly when with bama so idk that that's a trend we'll see continuing..give him a chance! IF he sucks this year, then maybe it's time to cut your losses..until then...