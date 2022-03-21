QB Teddy Bridgewater: First Interview as Fin

How can you positively impact Tua?



It just starts with the mindset. As I get to know Tua on this journey, in this chapter of my life, I'm pretty sure I will found out what drives him and how I can help him use those things, to keep him going even further. That is one of my unique abilities to be able to dive within and get to know people and understand their "why" and help them really move forward towards their "why."



How excited are you to reunite with your former Louisville teammate Devante Parker?



I'm excited. He is probably sitting somewhere watching spongebob, eating a bowl of cereal. Nah, but I'm excited to get back to work with him and different guys. Some great talent.





