QBs left on the board

F

Finsup4ever

Jan 19, 2020
164
117
44
28601
Eason, Fromm, Gordan, Morgan, McDonald are all QBs I think can be good

But, I would wait and get Nate Stanley late in the draft. Guy is smart and a fierce competitor, never had weapons at Iowa, but still made plays
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

Sep 24, 2011
2,195
1,200
Washington DC
If Tua goes on PUP, which he should, then im assuming we could have a 3rd QB on our 53, now 55.

Fitz, Rosen, Fromm.....and Tua on PUP. Rudock on PS.
 
R

Russ57

Apr 16, 2017
360
341
We have four already. Can't see Eason/Fromm/Morgan lasting on a practice squad.

We will see how Tua looks. I'm not as convinced as others are that he won't play this year.
 
Sarnics13

Sarnics13

Jul 27, 2011
4,930
5,017
48
Lake Mary, Fl
I would love to pick up Eason or Gordon but I don't see another QB pick. If we did you can kiss everyone not named tua or Fitz goodbye.
 
S

Sonn_pop

Oct 1, 2019
79
70
29
Gainesville
A solid back up is a very pressing need...

Idk if you are ignoring the red flags that came with our 1st pick but he’s kinda made of glass

Get a guy in now imo
 
