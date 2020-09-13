Quality of Play Week One

It's been interesting to see how teams look after not having a preseason. I'm actually astounded by just how ready to a lot of offenses were today, how many games were very competitive and featured a ton of lead changes and/or comebacks. Except for the Browns and Jets every offense brought something to the table. I think clearly the young players need some preseason to get experience, to prove themselves and compete, but it honestly seems like the teams as a whole benefited from not having to chance mentality after four weeks of going half heartedly with simplified playbooks and stuff. Of course every game has feature a couple communications errors and things, but it's not like we don't see plenty of those in week one...usually more it seems like.



I've enjoyed this week one and we've still got two more games tomorrow.