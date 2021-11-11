Question about stadium parking

GETTING TO HARD ROCK STADIUM - NEED PARKING / UBER / LYFT - Hard Rock Stadium GETTING TO HARD ROCK STADIUM NEED PARKING OR UBER / LYFT Due to ongoing construction, parking options are limited and Uber/Lyft dropoff/pickup locations have changed. Fans must reserve parking prior to arrival on gameday. Gray lots are the ONLY remaining parking option, and

A nightmarish **** show overall. I highly recommend driving and parking; reserve a spot at one of the five free lots on offer. Also, I hope you like walking. This past Sunday I reserved a space for Lot 19 (strip of grass north of the canal) and it was full once I arrived an hour before kickoff and was turned away despite my reservation. Ended up parking at Lot 23 (Betty Ferguson Recreational Complex) and walked a mile or so to the stadium and back. The Calder Race Course parking lot (Lot 21 I believe) has a shuttle to and from but I'm not sure of its reliability and availability; I saw people opting to walk.The construction of the Hot Wheels track around the stadium has greatly reduced parking overall so the normal paid lots are reserved for season ticket holders.Needless to say, it sucks.The stadium itself is great though. Enjoy the game!