 Question about stadium parking | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Question about stadium parking

finfanpat

finfanpat

Seasoned Vet
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
42
Reaction score
5
Hey guys, me and my wife are going to our first game at hard rock tomorrow. My question is, should I take the car and park or should we Uber somewhere nearby and walk? Some stadiums I know parking is a nightmare. What do you guys think??? Thanks in advance!
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
9,537
Reaction score
17,609
Location
Boise, ID
Drive and park. Getting an Uber after the Colts game was a nightmare. Pickup spot was behind the Walmart. Two hour wait. Getting there was a piece of cake. Dropped off right in front of the Stadium.
 
Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
8,783
Reaction score
2,991
Age
32
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
A nightmarish **** show overall. I highly recommend driving and parking; reserve a spot at one of the five free lots on offer. Also, I hope you like walking. This past Sunday I reserved a space for Lot 19 (strip of grass north of the canal) and it was full once I arrived an hour before kickoff and was turned away despite my reservation. Ended up parking at Lot 23 (Betty Ferguson Recreational Complex) and walked a mile or so to the stadium and back. The Calder Race Course parking lot (Lot 21 I believe) has a shuttle to and from but I'm not sure of its reliability and availability; I saw people opting to walk.

The construction of the Hot Wheels track around the stadium has greatly reduced parking overall so the normal paid lots are reserved for season ticket holders.

Needless to say, it sucks.

The stadium itself is great though. Enjoy the game!

www.hardrockstadium.com

GETTING TO HARD ROCK STADIUM - NEED PARKING / UBER / LYFT - Hard Rock Stadium

GETTING TO HARD ROCK STADIUM NEED PARKING OR UBER / LYFT Due to ongoing construction, parking options are limited and Uber/Lyft dropoff/pickup locations have changed. Fans must reserve parking prior to arrival on gameday. Gray lots are the ONLY remaining parking option, and
www.hardrockstadium.com www.hardrockstadium.com
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,512
Reaction score
5,618
Location
Garden State
2years ago iI took an Uber in and scheduled another while I was walking out, they generally Meet in a certain spot. As I was walking out a driver said he would take us so I canceled the Uber got in and got to my destination very quickly. was really easy
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom