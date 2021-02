dolhindan said: How is a contract effected or is a contract effected? As to its length, for a player under contract that opted out last year. As in, is that contract extended another year? Just curious. Click to expand...

I believe the contract was tolled, so yea guys who were on say a 2 year deal in 2020 and opted out, the start year is 2021.I haven't done enough digging into Covid opt out contract rules but I'll get around to it before FA.