Question on RB Position

O

opticblazed

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
606
Reaction score
531
What is the ideal round should we draft a RB? I like the top 3 backs, but you can do a quick survey around the league and you will discover 2 facts. One, the shelf life of the position is extremely short. 2-3 yrs of top production then they start to breakdown. Two, with running back by committee you can find guys in the later rounds. Does that rule out drafting in the first three rounds? Should the first rounds be dedicated to positions with more longevity, getting more bang for the buck?
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
1,508
Reaction score
1,129
The question can be expanded to all positions.
Which position needs to be a round 1 or 2 pick?
Who can play in late rounds?
The exceptions become when is an individual player is so good that his position is not important, he is still a round 1 pick.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,589
Reaction score
4,208
I think we can wait until mid second or third round but I think a good rb will help out our O and Tua
 
