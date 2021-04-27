Question on RB Position

What is the ideal round should we draft a RB? I like the top 3 backs, but you can do a quick survey around the league and you will discover 2 facts. One, the shelf life of the position is extremely short. 2-3 yrs of top production then they start to breakdown. Two, with running back by committee you can find guys in the later rounds. Does that rule out drafting in the first three rounds? Should the first rounds be dedicated to positions with more longevity, getting more bang for the buck?