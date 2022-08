Yes, let's ask a question literally noone here can answer but I'll give it a shot.



0.000000000001% chance we trade Teddy. I don't think some of you realize how important a backup QB with experience is. It doesn't always work out like with Jacoby, but if Tua goes out 2-3 games you don't want your season riding on a 7th round rookie regardless of how he looks in camp.