Question: WTF Happened to the Amoeba Defense??

Couple reasons.

1. You have to completely stop the run and get them into 3rd and long. Then you can run it. You can't vs 3rd and short because a offense can always get 3 yards running straight at it.

2. It's still there and probably with a few new twist. We won by 2 scores, why use it and show upcoming opponents what we got when we shut the pats out without using it. (yes we shut the pats out just not the refs)

3. Mac jones is so bad throwing vs multiple DBs in zone that I think Boyer thought with the ball hawks we got back there that we can catch as many passes as their sad WRs if we just back up and let Mac screw up.



Those are my reasons. Be patient grasshopper, it's coming.