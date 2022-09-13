Question: WTF Happened to the Amoeba Defense??

DZimmer000
BJJ Black Belt
Super Donator
Club Member
Remember that defense? It had guys guessing who would rush on a given play. I thought it was confusing the shit out of offenses league wide. Then….We stopped running it. Does anyone know why?
Jones out.
hopefully sooner rather than later.. waited way too long last year to bring it out.. i like your reasons tooCouple reasons.
1. You have to completely stop the run and get them into 3rd and long. Then you can run it. You can't vs 3rd and short because a offense can always get 3 yards running straight at it.
2. It's still there and probably with a few new twist. We won by 2 scores, why use it and show upcoming opponents what we got when we shut the pats out without using it. (yes we shut the pats out just not the refs)
3. Mac jones is so bad throwing vs multiple DBs in zone that I think Boyer thought with the ball hawks we got back there that we can catch as many passes as their sad WRs if we just back up and let Mac screw up.
Those are my reasons. Be patient grasshopper, it's coming.