Question: WTF Happened to the Amoeba Defense??

Remember that defense? It had guys guessing who would rush on a given play. I thought it was confusing the shit out of offenses league wide. Then….We stopped running it. Does anyone know why?
 
Couple reasons.
1. You have to completely stop the run and get them into 3rd and long. Then you can run it. You can't vs 3rd and short because a offense can always get 3 yards running straight at it.
2. It's still there and probably with a few new twist. We won by 2 scores, why use it and show upcoming opponents what we got when we shut the pats out without using it. (yes we shut the pats out just not the refs)
3. Mac jones is so bad throwing vs multiple DBs in zone that I think Boyer thought with the ball hawks we got back there that we can catch as many passes as their sad WRs if we just back up and let Mac screw up.

Those are my reasons. Be patient grasshopper, it's coming.
 
hopefully sooner rather than later.. waited way too long last year to bring it out.. i like your reasons too
 
And like others have said you have to have fully trust in both starting DBs. I think they knew what they had in Kohou but didn't know if he could bring it onto the big stage. Hard to tell what players will freeze up and who won't. Now we know for sure we have a budding star in Darth Kadar so they will feel safer running it.
Jones might not have a starting job when he gets back.
 
Mac Jones did a good job last year against pressure. It was smart game planning to not use the amoeba defense this week and instead use more coverage and disguised blitzes. IMO the defensive game plan was one of the highlights of the game.
 
As for the late use last year. There's a theory the staff waited until the rookies were fully acclimated and assignment sound. There's also the philosophical change that was made the first half of the season to run a more zone scheme, as opposed to the man scheme they ran in previous years. Which was the strength of the defense.

Players complained and once they reverted back to man, the amoeba was reborn.

It could be as simple as getting both Holland and Phillips fully comfortable.

As for Sunday's game, against the Patriots, I thought I saw Miami line up a couple of times and switch out?
 
