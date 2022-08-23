 QUESTIONS ABOUT ENTRY ON THE STADIUM | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QUESTIONS ABOUT ENTRY ON THE STADIUM

Hello,

The opener is near....so i'am very exited like every year but this year I am more happy because in November I will be at Hard Rock Stadium against the Texans (it's a dream come true for me here in France).

But I am confused about 2 things :

1/ I bought my ticket on Ticketmaster and I have them on my Iphone 11 wallet .....but they haven't barcode.....I just have the "hod near the reader" message......can somebody tell me if it's alright or if I need to do another thing.

2/ I will be with my wife (she's a dolfan too) but our 2 tickets are only on my iPhone, does it's alright ? does it's a problem ? does I need to transfer 1 ticket on his phone ?

3/ I read the stadium bag policies and I would like to know if I can entry on the stadium with theses bags ?

thanks for all informations and Go Dolphins Go

IMG_3027.JPGbagsIMG_3026.JPG
 
you can enter the stadium with the tickets stored on your iphone in the wallet .... you will just need to hold them near the reader at the entrance- people will be there to assist you if you have a problem.

On the bags I doubt it - it should be clear which sometimes they will hand out at the stadium- a women's purse is ok but it has to be a really small like handbag... its on the Miami site.

See here https://www.hardrockstadium.com/stadium-policy/
 
1

Call the Miami Dolphins at 305-943-8000 and they should be able answer your question Concerning what you can enter the stadium with.
 
I can't call I am French and I am able to write in English but not to discuss on phone.
What is a women purse .... I don't know this word .... do you have an image ?
 
fastball83 said:
I can't call I am French and I am able to write in English but not to discuss on phone.
What is a women purse .... I don't know this word .... do you have an image ?
Your wife carries one every day. She put her wallet, keys, hairbrush, make up in it.
 
fastball83 said:
I can't call I am French and I am able to write in English but not to discuss on phone.
What is a women purse .... I don't know this word .... do you have an image ?
Click the link I gave you- they have images there..
 
