QUESTIONS ABOUT ENTRY ON THE STADIUM

Hello,The opener is near....so i'am very exited like every year but this year I am more happy because in November I will be at Hard Rock Stadium against the Texans (it's a dream come true for me here in France).But I am confused about 2 things :1/ I bought my ticket on Ticketmaster and I have them on my Iphone 11 wallet .....but they haven't barcode.....I just have the "hod near the reader" message......can somebody tell me if it's alright or if I need to do another thing.2/ I will be with my wife (she's a dolfan too) but our 2 tickets are only on my iPhone, does it's alright ? does it's a problem ? does I need to transfer 1 ticket on his phone ?3/ I read the stadium bag policies and I would like to know if I can entry on the stadium with theses bags ?thanks for all informations and Go Dolphins Go bags