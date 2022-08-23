QUESTIONS ABOUT ENTRY ON THE STADIUM

fastball83
Hello,
The opener is near....so i'am very exited like every year but this year I am more happy because in November I will be at Hard Rock Stadium against the Texans (it's a dream come true for me here in France).
But I am confused about 2 things :
1/ I bought my ticket on Ticketmaster and I have them on my Iphone 11 wallet .....but they haven't barcode.....I just have the "hod near the reader" message......can somebody tell me if it's alright or if I need to do another thing.
2/ I will be with my wife (she's a dolfan too) but our 2 tickets are only on my iPhone, does it's alright ? does it's a problem ? does I need to transfer 1 ticket on his phone ?
3/ I read the stadium bag policies and I would like to know if I can entry on the stadium with theses bags ?
thanks for all informations and Go Dolphins Go
bags
