Questions about the defense

I'm new here, so please go easy on me. I had a few questions about the Dolphins defense and was hoping you guys could lend me some insight into what you think the plan is.



Im really impressed by Flores and his schemes. Without getting into too much hyperbole, it certainly seems like if he can find enough success he can change the way defenses are constructed both in personnel depth charts and in on-field formations, possibly even revolutionize it if he's super successful and extreme in his methods.



So my questions are based on that...



1. Just how extreme do you see his vision once all of the personnel is put in place? Which I realize probably isn't until after next draft or possibly longer.



2. What will base formation look like?



3. How many defensive players will be in the main rotation (number of players receiving 40% of snaps or more).



4. How many 'traditional' lineman, linebackers, corners and safeties will be in that rotation?



5. Curious how many of each position you see making final roster and who they might be



I'm almost to the point of fascination on trying to figure out how he is attempting to piece this unit together.... and any other additional insights you all have.