Quick All-22 Breakdown (Tua & OC)

I do ALL-22 breakdowns for the Bills, so I figured i'd snap a few shots for my Miami friends while I was doing the Bills breakdown (since they were playing each other anyway).First of all, it seems that your OC has an incredible love for slant passes and quick hitters. The likes of which I've never seen before.The amount of plays where he called a route tree that had EVERY wide receiver at the SAME LEVEL is astounding. Here is an example:As you can see, every receiving option you have is within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage.There is no spacing here whatsoever.This happened over and over and over and over and over again while watching the ALL-22. Maybe he thinks Tua needs the short passes to thrive? I dont know. But it's odd.Now - That is NOT to say that there weren't times when Tua had an open guy downfield.He had opportunities, he just didn't take advantage of them.On this next image, he decides so quickly to throw the 3 yard pass to Gaskin (blue arrow) that he misses Geisicki (red arrow) running wide open with both of his hands in the air.Some of you may think that the pocket was collapsing and he had to get rid of it (because of the camera angle).Here is the view from the pocket. Looks pretty good by NFL standards.This next one I think shows Tua's concern about his own arm strength.He has a receiving option who beat his guy and is running to the flat.Instead, Tua takes the careful throw to Gaskin.Lastly, little things like missing the open option on this last image is huge.As soon as he snapped the ball, he had his eyes fixated on the WR to the top of the screen.Tl;dr - The OC is not helping Tua, but Tua also isnt helping himself.