Quick All-22 Breakdown (Tua & OC)

T

The Beatles

Oct 12, 2016
I do ALL-22 breakdowns for the Bills, so I figured i'd snap a few shots for my Miami friends while I was doing the Bills breakdown (since they were playing each other anyway).

First of all, it seems that your OC has an incredible love for slant passes and quick hitters. The likes of which I've never seen before.

The amount of plays where he called a route tree that had EVERY wide receiver at the SAME LEVEL is astounding. Here is an example:

tua4.png

As you can see, every receiving option you have is within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage.

There is no spacing here whatsoever.

This happened over and over and over and over and over again while watching the ALL-22. Maybe he thinks Tua needs the short passes to thrive? I dont know. But it's odd.

Now - That is NOT to say that there weren't times when Tua had an open guy downfield.

He had opportunities, he just didn't take advantage of them.

Here is one that may be a walk-in TD if he threw it.

tua3a.png


On this next image, he decides so quickly to throw the 3 yard pass to Gaskin (blue arrow) that he misses Geisicki (red arrow) running wide open with both of his hands in the air.

If he delivers this ball to Geisicki, he may just beat the safety to the pylon for the TD.

tua1.png

Some of you may think that the pocket was collapsing and he had to get rid of it (because of the camera angle).

Here is the view from the pocket. Looks pretty good by NFL standards.

pocket.png


This next one I think shows Tua's concern about his own arm strength.

He has a receiving option who beat his guy and is running to the flat.

If Tua has the zip to get this across his body to the 50 yard line out-of-bounds area, it's a guaranteed first down and if the guy can break 1 tackle, possibly a TD.

Instead, Tua takes the careful throw to Gaskin.

tua2.png

Lastly, little things like missing the open option on this last image is huge.

As soon as he snapped the ball, he had his eyes fixated on the WR to the top of the screen.

Just stared at him the whole time, completely ignoring the open TE that is ready to run for 10+ yards in the flat.

Tua5.png

Tl;dr - The OC is not helping Tua, but Tua also isnt helping himself.
 
B

brumdog44

Oct 24, 2010
The second picture is a throw Tua should have taken and missed. The other two I disagree with the interpretation that he missed guys….in both cases the pocket had collapsed. The bottom one in particular isn’t a throw a left handed quarterback makes.
 
T

The Beatles

Oct 12, 2016
brumdog44 said:
The second picture is a throw Tua should have taken and missed. The other two I disagree with the interpretation that he missed guys….in both cases the pocket had collapsed. The bottom one in particular isn’t a throw a left handed quarterback makes.
I understand. That's why I posted the photos, so everyone can make their own interpretation. In my opinion, pockets collapse in the NFL. You still have to make the throw.

As for left handed QB's not being able to throw to the right - Why even have a route going that way if your QB can't throw it? Might as well keep the guy in as a blocker.

Can't agree with you on that one, since Tua completed more passes to the right than the left.

tua.png
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Jul 31, 2010
Tua was one of the top notch deep throwers in college. I have a HARD time believing he all of a sudden doesn’t know how to do it anymore.

Also I don’t blame him, especially, against this team for getting the ball out quickly.
 
