Quick Fantasy Football Question

Do we have a forum for fantasy questions?



Anyway, first week of the fantasy playoffs.



I need to decide which defense to start.



I have the Arizona Cardinals (at Detroit) and the Pack (at Ravens).



Both good matchups, but the Pack defense has been on fire recently, and the Ravens offense has been blech.



Can the Pack successfully run the Zero Blitz against the Ravens?



Does it matter as much if Huntley gets the start instead of Lame-mar?



So, who do you start in a lose-and-go-home fantasy game?



Arizona vs. Detroit



Pack vs. Ravens if Lamar is starting



Pack vs. Ravens if Huntley is starting.



Thank you!!