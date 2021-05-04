 Quinnein Williams out 8-10 weeks with a broken foot. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Quinnein Williams out 8-10 weeks with a broken foot.

T

The Ghost

Likely still ready for training camp.

This kid is teetering on the brink of being a superstar or a career cut short due to injury. Still only 23 years old I can't feel he's going to become a handful in the future. Really hoping this kid's 5th year (miraculously) option isn't picked up. Which could happen with an injury plagued 2021 season.
 
