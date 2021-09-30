 QUIT F@CKING WHINING!!!!!!!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QUIT F@CKING WHINING!!!!!!!!!!

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Holy lord. This main page has become the biggest cry baby
Larry David Crying GIF by Curb Your Enthusiasm
convention I have ever seen. Everyone needs to chill the F out. We're 1-1 in our division and have a fairly layup of a game this week. it's about trying to be 2-3 or 3-2 when Tua gets back. Post on here if you actually still have a pair and aren't chucking yourself off a bridge. Gain some perspective and man the F up people.

comedy central pain GIF by The Jim Jefferies Show
Man Up Fox GIF by Filthy Rich
sack up season 2 GIF by Ash vs Evil Dead
Oh Come On Grow Up GIF by Film Riot
 
A
 
totally agree. Just need to win this game and we will be on track. Honestly if we knew our qb would only play 4 quarters through 12 quarters everybody would think would be 0-3 Problem is that there are some on here who if we win will honestly be upset. They like trolling and complaining. They enjoy the after effects of a loss more. I totally agree with you.
 
It's become unbearable here. And I'm so tired of hearing the excuse of...."we've endured it for so many years blah blah blah"
Does your life really revolve around football so much that you have to go on a website and cry incessantly. I used to come in here several times daily, now it's maybe a couple times a week.
 
Exactly. We lost two out of three. So what? Lots left. Each loss sends way too many down a multiple day wormhole of agony and thread starting so we can understand their hot take on how everything and everyone should be gutted like that's a realistic thing...
 
On the flip side and to play devils advocate…

There’s clearly a pattern emerging, and it’s one that indicates our rebuild could very well be a bust after so much potential. That’s if you take the 3 year view. if you take the 1 season view then yeah, you have to be pretty optimistic after our brutal Buffalo game that we were right in the thick of Las Vegas against a really strong team
 
”If you can keep your head while those around you are loosing theirs, and blaming it on you….”
 
