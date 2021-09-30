QUIT F@CKING WHINING!!!!!!!!!!

Fin-Loco
Holy lord. This main page has become the biggest cry babyconvention I have ever seen. Everyone needs to chill the F out. We're 1-1 in our division and have a fairly layup of a game this week. it's about trying to be 2-3 or 3-2 when Tua gets back. Post on here if you actually still have a pair and aren't chucking yourself off a bridge. Gain some perspective and man the F up people.