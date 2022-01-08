 Quotes from Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My son has to make a poster about a sports hero for school, and he chose Tua. Part of it is "inspirational quotes". You know - grade school stuff - about family, hard work, overcoming adversity, etc. Help me out Finheaven Nation, please. I know it's not the best week for it, as compared to during the winning streak...

Quotes from Tua are best, but about him might do also. He's not one for talking about himself much.
 
As a recruit to Bama

“Anywhere you go, you’re gonna have to compete,” he said as a recruit. “In life, you’re gonna go get a job. You’re gonna have to compete with the next person” to move up.

Sums him up here in Miami as well.
 
“We just want to win the natty – the national championship – and that’s starts with a team, not just one person.”― Tua Tagovailoa

"Without Tua I wouldn't be the man I am today"- Abraham Lincoln

Only one of these quotes is real you can decide which.
 
superphin said:
“We just want to win the natty – the national championship – and that’s starts with a team, not just one person.”― Tua Tagovailoa

"Without Tua I wouldn't be the man I am today"- Abraham Lincoln

Only one of these quotes is real you can decide which.
Click to expand...

"Never allow yourself Tua be made a victim. Accept no one’s definition of your life; define yourself. Average quarterback."
-Robert Frost
 
We've all heard the saying, "Be the change you wish to see in the world." Mahatma Gandhi is often credited with saying this. ...

It was actually Tua
 
Quote by his grandfather who was known as a prophet... "Someday the name Tangovailoa will be known all over the world".
 
“You want to go to where there’s competition, with guys surrounding you every day.”― Tua Tagovailoa

“You just always have to be ready. You never know when your number is going to be called.”― Tua Tagovailoa

“Anywhere you go, you’re gonna have to compete. In life, you’re gonna go get a job. You’re gonna have to compete with the next person.”― Tua Tagovailoa

“Very appreciative that people think highly of me.”― Tua Tagovailoa

"I humbly accept this award on behalf of my teammates. We share the honor of being the team that has brought another Super Bowl victory to the great city of Miami. This win is for all of you, the faithful fans of the Miami Dolphins." - future Tua Tagovailoa's Super Bowl MVP acceptance speech :sxy:
 
