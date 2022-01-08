GreenDolphinSt
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2021
- Messages
- 2,416
- Reaction score
- 8,339
- Location
- Los Angeles
My son has to make a poster about a sports hero for school, and he chose Tua. Part of it is "inspirational quotes". You know - grade school stuff - about family, hard work, overcoming adversity, etc. Help me out Finheaven Nation, please. I know it's not the best week for it, as compared to during the winning streak...
Quotes from Tua are best, but about him might do also. He's not one for talking about himself much.
Quotes from Tua are best, but about him might do also. He's not one for talking about himself much.