Raekwon Davis- Dolphins Forgotten Man?

I make not seen or head much on Raekwon Davis this off season and at 6'7" and 312 hard to do. He is 25 and was a 2nd rounder in 2020. After a slow start for 5 games he came on, made a big difference to our D and made everyone around him better, Our run D really improved and he was disruptive in the pass rush as well as the run. Looked like maybe star potential.



Then, in the first quarter of opening day in 2021 he injured his knee. He was on IR for a few games but continued to play the year, never close to the year before.



Now, I understand he is healthy and looking to kick things up a notch. This would be great news as we really need him clogging up that middle at NT. He is a difference maker.