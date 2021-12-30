Raekwon Davis

I think not alot is talked about him. But since he’s come back he’s been pure gold on that line stuffing the run, when he was injured it showed, that defense suffered, especially in the 1st 7 games where he wasn’t in the lineup. Now I see why Flores was giddy when they drafted him Dudes a damn brick wall.



I think he’s been flying under the radar when it comes to why that defense is able to get away with that 0 blitz package. Yeah having great DBs is needed as well, but having that wall DT to squash the run and take on 2 defenders so Ogbah, Phillips, and Wilkins can flourish and attack the QB is a thing of beauty.