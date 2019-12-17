Raekwon McMillan to IR

Jimi

Jimi

Yah this just screams of the good ol NE style "almost definitely being shady but we cant prove that's what you're doing." I for one am all for it.

Let's see what some other guys can do, McMillan fits the system perfectly and isn't going anywhere next year.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

We literally need 3 new starting Lbs going forward.

McMillian is too injury prone to be counted on.
Baker isn't built right nor does he have the functional strenght for this scheme.
The other guy...is just a guy..
 
