broccoli rob
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jan 7, 2012
- Messages
- 3,892
- Reaction score
- 856
Asked of Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan, the former second-round pick who is in danger of not making the team, Flores said: “A good tackler. A good communicator, a smart player. Plays in the kicking game. He’s still ascending. I think he’s doing well, he’s playing well this training camp. There’s a lot of comp at that linebacker position. We’ll see where the chips fall. “
The Dolphins will surely try to trade McMillan before cutting him if they decide to move on, and Flores’ comments Tuesday send a message to the league’s other 31 teams that the third-year player is still a valuable asset.
Since when is Raekwon in danger of not making the team? I am having trouble finding more info on this. They will surely try to trade him before cutting him? He didn't exactly light the world on fire last year, but this came across pretty shocking to me. Anyone have any insight on this?