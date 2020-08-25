Asked of Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan, the former second-round pick who is in danger of not making the team, Flores said: “A good tackler. A good communicator, a smart player. Plays in the kicking game. He’s still ascending. I think he’s doing well, he’s playing well this training camp. There’s a lot of comp at that linebacker position. We’ll see where the chips fall. “



The Dolphins will surely try to trade McMillan before cutting him if they decide to move on, and Flores’ comments Tuesday send a message to the league’s other 31 teams that the third-year player is still a valuable asset.