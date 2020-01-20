Raheem Mostert “ Look where I’m at now” ex Miami Dolphin

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
39,278
Reaction score
15,961
Age
55
Location
So Cal
sports.yahoo.com

Raheem Mostert: “Look where I’m at now”

Over the next two weeks, you'll hear plenty about the way Raheem Mostert was cut by six teams in an 18-month span. It's not just an easy storyline, but a very real motivation for the 49ers running back himself. Stepping in for an injured Tevin Coleman, Mostert ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom