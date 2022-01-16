 Raiders/Bengals; Patriots/Bills (My Recap)... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Raiders/Bengals; Patriots/Bills (My Recap)...

New England Patriots | (10-8) | 17
Buffalo Bills | (12-6) | 47 (w)

The Buffalo Bills look absolutely insane! The team is a well-oiled machine! I would love for them to face the Chiefs in the conference matchup. (How sweet it would of been to see our D up on the Bill's O.) The New England wildcard game was a Buffalo barrage!

(Did we witness Belichick's initial stumble 'southbound' towards his eventual oblivion - everything that goes up must, one day, come back down - if you catch my drift?)
Las Vegas Raiders | (10-8) | 19
Cincinnati Bengals | (11-7) | 26 (w)

From the get-go, Cincinnati looked prepared/assured against the Raiders! They honed-in on Vegas' weaknesses time and again, and, after finding their momentum - the forward-thrust that spindrifted them, like surefooted surfers cutting across a curled wall of ocean - the Bengals rode that wave to their first playoff victory in 31 years! The Bengals were in charge of this one from the coin-toss til the final second ran off the clock. This big victory by Cincinnati should galvanize them straight into the next round. Great win!

