Raiders game highlights

Raiders vs. Dolphins highlights Preseason Week 2
Watch the highlights of the Preseason Week 2 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins.
www.miamidolphins.com
I liked that our OL did a great job both games at not allowing inside pressure.
We really need to invest some solid game planning and technique into forcing the run on people. I'm sure having Tua, Waddle and Hill on the field will help tremendously.