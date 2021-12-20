Raiders, Jags, Falcons

I know I know we are not good. This is just a statement on how tight the NFL is right now. ALL of the games I listed were winnable even as mediocre as we are, and with all of our flaws.



And if we won them? 10-4 and top of the AFC East. 8 pts over 3 games determines top of the world or the outside looking in.



And if we won those games, the dialogue on the forum would be so so different, we'd be all pumped up but the team would be the same team. Lousy O Line, no run game, questions at QB but we would be bragging about our position on the top of the division. I doubt the same negativity would linger.



I really don't know the point of this post other than looking around the league and seeing Cards lose to the Lions today, there is a lot of parity week to week.