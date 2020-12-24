 Raiders LB Raekwon McMillan could start, 'ready to compete' vs Dolphins team that traded him | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Raiders LB Raekwon McMillan could start, 'ready to compete' vs Dolphins team that traded him

The primary goal for McMillan is to prove he is more than just a run-stopping linebacker. In his first two years, he’s become known for being limited to stopping the run while being a liability in coverage. The Raiders may have no choice but to give him the chance to outplay his reputation. Whether he can do it or not could be the difference in whether they can hold the line against a tough Dolphins team.
