 Raiders move first-round OT Alex Leatherwood to guard during Thursday's practice | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Raiders move first-round OT Alex Leatherwood to guard during Thursday's practice

Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
3,108
Reaction score
5,256
Location
A Cardboard Box
I liked this big fella coming out of Alabama but he has struggled mightily, so the Raiduhs have slipped him inside (for now).

I don't understand why we can't try that with AJax and if he sucks, so what? Won't lose a thing but the next game, as expected.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom