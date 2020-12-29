 Raiders strategy on defense against us | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Raiders strategy on defense against us

The raiders used something different against us. They rushed 3 and dropped 8 many times. Can one of the posters who understands offense and defense strategies explain why?
Did it have to do with our lack of playmakers on the outside?
Because of tua?
They thought they could still get pressure with 3 cause of our line being young?

most teams blitzed the heck out of us.
 
Im interested to read what some guys have to say about this... I'd also like to know if there are similarities between this game, the Pats game and the Denver game when it comes to what those defense did... There was a big difference in how Tua approached these 3 games compared with the others, not sure if its strategy related or opposing D related...
 
I see it as confusing the poor lad on the quick reads
 
