Raiders strategy on defense against us

The raiders used something different against us. They rushed 3 and dropped 8 many times. Can one of the posters who understands offense and defense strategies explain why?
Did it have to do with our lack of playmakers on the outside?
Because of tua?
They thought they could still get pressure with 3 cause of our line being young?
most teams blitzed the heck out of us.
