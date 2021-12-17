Raiders vs. Browns Reportedly Rescheduled to Monday amid COVID-19 Concerns

flippersrevenge
Rookie
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2005
- Messages
- 77
- Reaction score
- 22
Las Vegas Raiders
Get the latest Las Vegas Raiders news, photos, rankings, lists and more on Bleacher Report
bleacherreport.com
5Pm Eastern. Love it. SUCK IT WEST COAST the NFL says.
Las Vegas RaidersGet the latest Las Vegas Raiders news, photos, rankings, lists and more on Bleacher Reportbleacherreport.com
Redskins have to be incinerating the phone lines. It's about to get nasty.This is about to get real ugly...
Still learning post very rarely, getting a thicker skin..lol
Redskins moved to Tuesday, sorry “Football Team”Redskins have to be incinerating the phone lines. It's about to get nasty.