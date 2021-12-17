 Raiders vs. Browns Reportedly Rescheduled to Monday amid COVID-19 Concerns | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Raiders vs. Browns Reportedly Rescheduled to Monday amid COVID-19 Concerns

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
14,004
Reaction score
36,033
Location
Land of Loco!
flippersrevenge said:
bleacherreport.com

Las Vegas Raiders

Get the latest Las Vegas Raiders news, photos, rankings, lists and more on Bleacher Report
bleacherreport.com bleacherreport.com
5Pm Eastern. Love it. SUCK IT WEST COAST the NFL says.

x-pac suck it GIF by WWE
 
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Seahawks-Rams, Washington-Eagles games could move to Tuesday - ProFootballTalk

The COVID-19 outbreak that’s hit the Rams and Washington this week could lead to some Tuesday football this week.According to multiple reports, there are discussions about moving the Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles games from Sunday to Tuesday.The Rams have placed 25 players on the COVID-19...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
16,126
Reaction score
6,520
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
Excited: having two games to watch on Monday AND Tuesday now
Disappointment: now feeling obligated to watch an Eagles/Washington game (and yes I originally typed Redskins and had to go back and correct myself)
 
