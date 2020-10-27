Dolph N.Fan
The Rams will have a short week coming up after beating the Chicago Bears 24-10 on Monday night. With one fewer day to prepare for their next opponent, the 3-3 Miami Dolphins, the Rams won’t get much time off before getting back on the practice field.
And when they do start their prep for the Dolphins, they’ll be gearing up to face Tua Tagovailoa in his NFL debut. The oddsmakers like Tagovailoa’s chances to lead Miami to victory in Week 8, making the Dolphins only slight home underdogs to the Rams.
Rams are only 3.5-point favorites vs. Dolphins in Week 8
With Tua Tagovailoa taking the reins for the Dolphins, the Rams are only slight favorites in Week 8.
