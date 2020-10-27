Rams are only 3.5-point favorites vs. Dolphins

The Rams will have a short week coming up after beating the Chicago Bears 24-10 on Monday night. With one fewer day to prepare for their next opponent, the 3-3 Miami Dolphins, the Rams won’t get much time off before getting back on the practice field.

And when they do start their prep for the Dolphins, they’ll be gearing up to face Tua Tagovailoa in his NFL debut. The oddsmakers like Tagovailoa’s chances to lead Miami to victory in Week 8, making the Dolphins only slight home underdogs to the Rams.
theramswire.usatoday.com

Rams are only 3.5-point favorites vs. Dolphins in Week 8

With Tua Tagovailoa taking the reins for the Dolphins, the Rams are only slight favorites in Week 8.
Rams have done a lot of traveling, since Week 3 they've gone from Buffalo to LA, from LA out to DC, From DC out to San Francisco, after a short travel for the Bears home game they go out to Miami, come back to LA for Seattle and then head all the way out to Tampa before going all the way back home for the 49ers again
 
I'll take it. Easy money.


 
I am not worried about Jared Goff. He can’t play against sticky coverage

however our linebacker level could ultimately be what wins or loses this game. Rams lull you to sleep w/ the repetitive motion and jet sweep and run 3-4 plays off of it both run and pass. It will eat up linebacker units that lack discipline and instincts

second level has to be on point. Goff won’t do anything down the field if X and Jones comes to play
 
Mia could have the advantage that The Rams are feeling good about themselves just before they get hammered by the humidity and the fresher Mia legs - the energy of a new QB and the some healthier players returning
 
