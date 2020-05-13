Rams new unis

news.sportslogos.net

Los Angeles Rams Unveil New Uniforms

On Wednesday morning, a little less than two months after they revealed a new logo set, the Los Angeles Rams finally unveiled their corresponding uniforms. “SoFi Stadium is an iconic, transformative stadium that encouraged us to design uniforms as innovative […]
news.sportslogos.net news.sportslogos.net

These are awful. Should have been an easy fix...but turned into a complete dumpster fire. I don't get the new gradient craze in the NFL.
 
They look cheaply made, I believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and The Cleveland Browns made the right decisions with their uniforms this offseason.
 
Browns did great ones and are awesome
Bucs did great ones and are awesome
Chargers are awesome
Colts are solid

Patriots leave a bit to be desired
Falcons are ***
Rams are ***
 
