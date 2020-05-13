Rams new unis

CedarPhin
King of the Moondoggers
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2008
- Messages
- 24,873
- Reaction score
- 3,846
- Location
- Ice Station Zebra
Los Angeles Rams Unveil New Uniforms
On Wednesday morning, a little less than two months after they revealed a new logo set, the Los Angeles Rams finally unveiled their corresponding uniforms. “SoFi Stadium is an iconic, transformative stadium that encouraged us to design uniforms as innovative […]
news.sportslogos.net
These are awful. Should have been an easy fix...but turned into a complete dumpster fire. I don't get the new gradient craze in the NFL.