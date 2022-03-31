 Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

I was holding on to faint hope that the Fins could find some way to get Wagner, but it was not to be.

Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

Bobby Wagner’s back in the NFC West to chase a Super Bowl ring. The longtime Seahawks All-Pro linebacker is signing with the Rams, Richard Sherman, Wagner's former teammate in Seattle, tweeted Thursday.
The only thing that surprises me is that it took them so long to sign him. I never thought for a second he'd go anywhere else.
 
All I'm waiting for (If anything else were to happen) is Center Tretter. If Miami gets JC Tretter, that would be another huge boom to fixing the line once and for all.

In the draft, we can still make find a quality Inside/M-LB or R-Tackle...Maybe both.
 
tay0365 said:
All I'm waiting for (If anything else were to happen) is Center Tretter. If Miami gets JC Tretter, that would be another huge boom to fixing the line once and for all.

In the draft, we can still make find a quality Inside/M-LB or R-Tackle...Maybe both.
Everyone secretly waiting for this! If there's one thing that can foil this offense is the OL being trash. The more option we have the better.
 
