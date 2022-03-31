mekadave
I was holding on to faint hope that the Fins could find some way to get Wagner, but it was not to be.
Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal
Bobby Wagner’s back in the NFC West to chase a Super Bowl ring. The longtime Seahawks All-Pro linebacker is signing with the Rams, Richard Sherman, Wagner's former teammate in Seattle, tweeted Thursday.
