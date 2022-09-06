Random Suggestion. Potentially Add A Sub Forum To The Main Dolphins Forum For Following Former Players.

I've come to notice we get a LOT of threads about former Dolphin players that are reviving their careers for other teams or just generally discussing them.



It's easy to say throw it in the general NFL but the reality is that while former players are a big topic general NFL seems to be one of the least frequented areas and you're not likely to get a good discussion.



I feel like discussing these players IS Dolphins related but also agree with not having them clutter the main board.



I think a sub forum dedicated to it would increase discussion as well as alleviate some moderator stress constantly moving threads.



Like I said, random thought.