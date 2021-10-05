Random thoughts about this mess...

It's up to coaches to decide whether Brissett plays to win or not.

WRs need to start playing to win, and start making catches and gaining yards, they are making good money, a lot of money. It's not good enough to wake up to play in one quarter of a game.

We cannot expect these running back to play better. They are not capable, it is what it is.

Scoring will remain a problem, we do not have the backfield to score a lot, QB and RB. But, receivers must be better and that will help.