Random thoughts about this mess...

- Fins are getting 6 YPA on 1st and 10... Tua was getting 9.3 in the NE game and was getting 6.8 last season. Brissett is getting 5.3. Basically, Brissett is barely outplaying the Fins running game on 1st down... Which is downright ridiculous.
- The coaching staff isnt helping Brissett all that much, basically only ~10% of Brissett's passing plays involve play action, I've also noiced how they weirdly go to empty fields on downs with 4 or less to go... Why? This ones crazy to me, You've got Brissett who holds on to the ball way longer than all but a couple of QBs and just wont throw it more than 5 yards most of the time and decide to tell the defense that you are NOT running on 2nd or 3rd and 3-4 yards...? What do you expect?
- This regime is either the most clueless bunch in the NFL or their job is secured. There's absolutely no way you keep AJ at LT this long, keep fielding Grant back there game after game, keep 5 TEs on roster, bench Ibuprofen unless 1) Someone told you you've got time, 2) You're completely in way over your head. There's no other alternative. The decision to build the entire OL with kids AND coach that OL with a neophyte OL coach is one either made by someone who's got either: Time or mental illness. No sane person with job security issues or a sense of urgency builds their offense this way.
- Hunt was pretty much the Fins most consistent blocker last season at RT, AJ wasnt getting it done last season and he's not getting it done this time around either, as if it wasnt enough that he's responsible for alot of negative plays, he's also responsible for negating a bunch of great plays. To come back to the previous point a bit, its flat out obvious that this OL would perform better NOW if Eich and Hunt were the bookends. Me, you, everyone knows this. Are Flores and the 2 stooges that stubborn or have they been told they can take their time and build it the right way? This team is ****ed either way IMHO. The mistake isnt here and now, its thinking you can hit on an entire OL made up of rookie contracts by the time your rookie QB isnt.
There's so much wrong right now I think I could litterally go all night with this...