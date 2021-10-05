 Random thoughts about this mess... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Random thoughts about this mess...

NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,640
Reaction score
18,700
Location
Montreal
  • Fins are getting 6 YPA on 1st and 10... Tua was getting 9.3 in the NE game and was getting 6.8 last season. Brissett is getting 5.3. Basically, Brissett is barely outplaying the Fins running game on 1st down... Which is downright ridiculous.

  • The coaching staff isnt helping Brissett all that much, basically only ~10% of Brissett's passing plays involve play action, I've also noiced how they weirdly go to empty fields on downs with 4 or less to go... Why? This ones crazy to me, You've got Brissett who holds on to the ball way longer than all but a couple of QBs and just wont throw it more than 5 yards most of the time and decide to tell the defense that you are NOT running on 2nd or 3rd and 3-4 yards...? What do you expect?

  • This regime is either the most clueless bunch in the NFL or their job is secured. There's absolutely no way you keep AJ at LT this long, keep fielding Grant back there game after game, keep 5 TEs on roster, bench Ibuprofen unless 1) Someone told you you've got time, 2) You're completely in way over your head. There's no other alternative. The decision to build the entire OL with kids AND coach that OL with a neophyte OL coach is one either made by someone who's got either: Time or mental illness. No sane person with job security issues or a sense of urgency builds their offense this way.

  • Hunt was pretty much the Fins most consistent blocker last season at RT, AJ wasnt getting it done last season and he's not getting it done this time around either, as if it wasnt enough that he's responsible for alot of negative plays, he's also responsible for negating a bunch of great plays. To come back to the previous point a bit, its flat out obvious that this OL would perform better NOW if Eich and Hunt were the bookends. Me, you, everyone knows this. Are Flores and the 2 stooges that stubborn or have they been told they can take their time and build it the right way? This team is ****ed either way IMHO. The mistake isnt here and now, its thinking you can hit on an entire OL made up of rookie contracts by the time your rookie QB isnt.

There's so much wrong right now I think I could litterally go all night with this...
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,295
Reaction score
5,259
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
Worth noting that while the OL really wasn't good versus NE it still was better with Eich at LT than it has been in the 3 games with AJ back there.
 
silver McNibblets

silver McNibblets

08/09/89 - 20/04/18
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2011
Messages
10,883
Reaction score
7,258
Grier / Flores trying to save face by persisting with Sackson .... a new regime with no ties would outright cut him. Atrocious pick.
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
15,761
Reaction score
7,768
Im wavering between clueless or unbridled arrogance. Regardless, no job is secured in the NFL. Flo and co keep this up the entirety of south Florida will be calling for their heads. Even if they were promised time, that’ll evaporate quickly.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,708
Reaction score
2,435
Age
29
Location
Florida
As much as I rag on Tua, him coming back and proving himself as a QB is just about the only way to salvage the season at this point.

The line has at least been...not as bad as against Buffalo the last couple weeks. Though Jackson keeps sucking, I was wrong about him so far ill be the first to admit that.
 
Delsolar16

Delsolar16

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 18, 2009
Messages
321
Reaction score
490
Location
Miami, FL
It's a first-time head coach overseeing a first-time O-line coach and first-time offensive coordinators while they coach rookies and 2nd-year players. It's the blind leading the blind and it shows.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,546
Reaction score
3,390
Age
32
Location
New York
Sirspud said:
Worth noting that while the OL really wasn't good versus NE it still was better with Eich at LT than it has been in the 3 games with AJ back there.
Click to expand...
I would keep Eichenberg at LT and bench Jackson. During practice I’d let Jackson get reps in at LG. Perhaps he could salvage his career (he is still a kid) at another position. I just don’t see him ever being a good LT as he plays scared; his first reaction in pass pro is always to back pedal. This causes him to have absolutely no punch and defenders just run him over.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
4,251
Reaction score
7,561
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
This is the first time I’m questioning Flores. Three OCs in three years? And now two idiot co-OCs? I still think he knows how to coach football players but he’s lacking doing the hiring of his staff.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,295
Reaction score
5,259
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I would keep Eichenberg at LT and bench Jackson. During practice I’d let Jackson get reps in at LG. Perhaps he could salvage his career (he is still a kid) at another position. I just don’t see him ever being a good LT as he plays scared; his first reaction in pass pro is always to back pedal. This causes him to have absolutely no punch and defenders just run him over.
Click to expand...
I'd rather be salvaging Kindley at guard. I want someone who can move a defender there and Jackson plays like a weak little B.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
3,131
Reaction score
1,975
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
It's up to coaches to decide whether Brissett plays to win or not.
WRs need to start playing to win, and start making catches and gaining yards, they are making good money, a lot of money. It's not good enough to wake up to play in one quarter of a game.
We cannot expect these running back to play better. They are not capable, it is what it is.
Scoring will remain a problem, we do not have the backfield to score a lot, QB and RB. But, receivers must be better and that will help.
 
FinFan17

FinFan17

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 5, 2018
Messages
241
Reaction score
199
Age
61
Location
Vienna, Ohio
Somebody said we don't need a running back, well how are the RB's we got? How come they aren't doing anything? The Dolphins had numerous chances to draft a quality back in the last few drafts and totally ignored the position. The rushing attack has to be among the worst in the NFL along with the QB play.
 
D

Dollhouse

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
127
Reaction score
127
Age
35
Location
nevada
Has there ever been such a dysfunctional professional sports franchise as this one? I mean come on, this is 20 plus years and we just now seem to have hit a new low. 30 damn draft picks and I can't think of one baller.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom