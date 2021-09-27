Random Thoughts with Indy on Deck

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 15,657
- Reaction score
- 11,497
I know with an extra game this season, teams have a little more of a chance to turn it around. But this feels like a must win for Miami already.
Dropping to 1-3 with the super bowl champion Buccaneers on deck just doesn't make you think playoffs. Of course, the Dolphins haven't looked like a playoff team in the early going either.
On the other hand, 2-2 and a rebound win could start to swing the pendulum. Have to think the season hinges on whether or not the offensive line develops.
Waddle
First the good news. Waddle is among the NFL leaders with 22 receptions after three games. The bad? He only has 167 yards. I love that Miami is targeting Waddle, but how about some slants, or patterns that have him moving near full speed instead of coming back for the ball, slowing etc. Also, he can catch deep. Like everything else offense, it seems like a work in progress.
Adding to Challenges
I think the potential PI against Fuller in overtime should be a call that coaches can challenge.
Where's the D
Lots of talk about the struggles on offense, but the defense hasn't been great either. Miami has made some big plays on defense. The X. Howard, strip and fumble recovery in the opener as an example. But we aren't seeing a unit as aggressive as last year either. Thoughts?
Dropping to 1-3 with the super bowl champion Buccaneers on deck just doesn't make you think playoffs. Of course, the Dolphins haven't looked like a playoff team in the early going either.
On the other hand, 2-2 and a rebound win could start to swing the pendulum. Have to think the season hinges on whether or not the offensive line develops.
Waddle
First the good news. Waddle is among the NFL leaders with 22 receptions after three games. The bad? He only has 167 yards. I love that Miami is targeting Waddle, but how about some slants, or patterns that have him moving near full speed instead of coming back for the ball, slowing etc. Also, he can catch deep. Like everything else offense, it seems like a work in progress.
Adding to Challenges
I think the potential PI against Fuller in overtime should be a call that coaches can challenge.
Where's the D
Lots of talk about the struggles on offense, but the defense hasn't been great either. Miami has made some big plays on defense. The X. Howard, strip and fumble recovery in the opener as an example. But we aren't seeing a unit as aggressive as last year either. Thoughts?