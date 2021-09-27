Random Thoughts with Indy on Deck

Looking at our schedule, after Tampa it becomes a lot more of a cake walk minus the Bills and Ravens. There really isn't a remaining game we shouldn't be favored in except MAYBE the Titans and we can beat them IMO.



I think its really important to find a way to win the next two, we may have an easier schedule after that but you can't just rely on running the table against bad teams.



We need to go at least 2-2 the rest of the way against Tampa, Buffalo, Baltimore and Tenessee to have a chance at the playoffs. If we can go 3-1 that would set us up nicely.



Looking at it that way, going 2-2 but having a 1-2 record now, that is 3-4, with the remaining 10 games all games that we can or should win.



I think 11 wins is mandatory to make the playoffs this year and we need a margin of error in those "should win" games. There is a good chance we drop at least one or two.



I don't see us beating Baltimore or Buffalo which in my eyes makes the Tampa game HUGE along with the Colts if we want to right the ship.