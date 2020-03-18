Rank AFC East this season

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Apr 26, 2007
Bills 11-5
Dolphins 9-7
Pat's 7-9
Jets 6-10

The bills have one of the leagues best Defenses.Allen has another weapon.

Dolphins improved roster .Good coaching and tons of rookies

Pat's no Tommy Boy . Loosing more in FA this year.

Gase . enough said
 
superphin

superphin

Pats 10-6--They lost Brady but still have Bill who is still a defensive genius.
Bills 8-8-I don't believe in Josh Allen and although Diggs is a good wr he's but not an elite one that's going to change an offense.
Dolphins 8-8-Our defense will be greatly improved from last year but our offense is still ???
Jets 5-11-J-E-T-S suck suck suck
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Dolphins 11-5
Bills 10-6
Jets 7-9
Pats 4-12

Turns out it was Brady after all.
 
Mach2

Mach2

AdamD13 said:
Dolphins 11-5
Bills 10-6
Jets 7-9
Pats 4-12

Turns out it was Brady after all.
That would be great, but BB is still one of the best at gameplans and schemes.

4-12 is doubtful.

11-5 for the fins would also be a stretch, IMO. Possible though, I suppose.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

As of right now, Buffalo is clearly the team to beat.

Who New England gets at quarterback is a huge question. I have to think maybe Andy Dalton. Cam Newton? Its hard to imagine the Patriots going with an unproven quarterback, especially with Bellichick aiming for Shula's win record.

I love Miami's moves so far, but the Dolphins still have a ways to go.
 
