Rank AFC East this season

allsilverdreams
Starter
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2007
- Messages
- 3,759
- Reaction score
- 642
Bills 11-5
Dolphins 9-7
Pat's 7-9
Jets 6-10
The bills have one of the leagues best Defenses.Allen has another weapon.
Dolphins improved roster .Good coaching and tons of rookies
Pat's no Tommy Boy . Loosing more in FA this year.
Gase . enough said
Dolphins 9-7
Pat's 7-9
Jets 6-10
The bills have one of the leagues best Defenses.Allen has another weapon.
Dolphins improved roster .Good coaching and tons of rookies
Pat's no Tommy Boy . Loosing more in FA this year.
Gase . enough said