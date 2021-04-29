Rank the AFC East rosters right now

1) Bills

2) Dolphins

3) Jets

4) Pats



The Patriots are in the middle of an identity crisis, and I could see this being the year they tire of Cam Netwon in a big way. I do NOT want them to get Fields in the draft as I think he is undervalued and could be special. I think the back half of the season will be a trainwreck for them.



I think the Jets will be much improved, but they have a long way to go, so a jump to somewhere around 6-7 wins with a rookie QB is enough for massive optimism for the future with Jets fans.



The Dolphins should be solid, and envisioning more contributions from their young roster is a safe expectation. They will sink or swim based on Tua’s development and their ability to add a lot of skill players in this draft. If they get cute and go heavy on defense or corn, I think they could find themselves in a similar position to last year where defenses crowd the box and dare the Dolphins to do something. That said it would be a disappointment if they are anything lower than the 2nd best team in the AFC East.



The Bills have a ton of confidence and their roster is scary. If they do what I expect and add a dynamic RB to that roster in this draft, they may be a juggernaut for all teams to deal with this season.



Just my two cents. Cheers amigos.