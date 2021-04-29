 Rank the AFC East rosters right now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rank the AFC East rosters right now

ChitownPhins28

My .02
Bills
Jets




DolphinsPatriots

Not a typo.

Watching Daniel Jeremiah's draft show on NFLN.
They just went over the key players of their roster and it seems SO MUCH better than ours right now.
It's 50/50 or better that Zach Wilson will be significantly better than Tua, as well.

Im also kinda tired and crabby and feelin pessimistic at the moment.

This is where you tell me how wrong I am.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Bills
Pats/Jets
Dolphins

If we're talking just roster RIGHT NOW.

Unlike the 2019 Dolphins whose record far outpaced their talent, the 2020 Jets record vastly underperformed for their level of talent, IMO. Pats made some strong moves, but winning the off-season doesn't always work out (hardly ever does). Bills, obviously, best roster.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Bills
Pats/Jets
Dolphins

If we're talking just roster RIGHT NOW.

Unlike the 2019 Dolphins whose record far outpaced their talent, the 2020 Jets record vastly underperformed for their level of talent, IMO. Pats made some strong moves, but winning the off-season doesn't always work out (hardly ever does). Bills, obviously, best roster.
If you're right, I dont see this team ever winning a playoff game, much less a Super Bowl.

My hope is that while Miami doesnt have the 'brand names' that other teams have more of, our lesser-known players (media-wise), will show Big this year.
Im really hoping our OLine youth takes a Big Step. A full offseason for Austin Jackson to get strong and coached up, Kindley to slim down and get coached up, Hunt to either get coached up at guard or T with Dolphins intending to draft either a guard or a tackle in our first 4 picks.
I think Hunt in year 2 of RT will be better at RT than any rookie...in 2021
But the right OT pick should be much better at OT in 2022 than Hunt's ceiling at RT.
 
Aqua and Orange

Aqua and Orange

1) Bills
2) Dolphins
3) Jets
4) Pats

The Patriots are in the middle of an identity crisis, and I could see this being the year they tire of Cam Netwon in a big way. I do NOT want them to get Fields in the draft as I think he is undervalued and could be special. I think the back half of the season will be a trainwreck for them.

I think the Jets will be much improved, but they have a long way to go, so a jump to somewhere around 6-7 wins with a rookie QB is enough for massive optimism for the future with Jets fans.

The Dolphins should be solid, and envisioning more contributions from their young roster is a safe expectation. They will sink or swim based on Tua’s development and their ability to add a lot of skill players in this draft. If they get cute and go heavy on defense or corn, I think they could find themselves in a similar position to last year where defenses crowd the box and dare the Dolphins to do something. That said it would be a disappointment if they are anything lower than the 2nd best team in the AFC East.

The Bills have a ton of confidence and their roster is scary. If they do what I expect and add a dynamic RB to that roster in this draft, they may be a juggernaut for all teams to deal with this season.

Just my two cents. Cheers amigos.
 
Aqua and Orange said:
1) Bills
2) Dolphins
3) Jets
4) Pats

The Patriots are in the middle of an identity crisis, and I could see this being the year they tire of Cam Netwon in a big way. I do NOT want them to get Fields in the draft as I think he is undervalued and could be special. I think the back half of the season will be a trainwreck for them.

I think the Jets will be much improved, but they have a long way to go, so a jump to somewhere around 6-7 wins with a rookie QB is enough for massive optimism for the future with Jets fans.

The Dolphins should be solid, and envisioning more contributions from their young roster is a safe expectation. They will sink or swim based on Tua’s development and their ability to add a lot of skill players in this draft. If they get cute and go heavy on defense or corn, I think they could find themselves in a similar position to last year where defenses crowd the box and dare the Dolphins to do something. That said it would be a disappointment if they are anything lower than the 2nd best team in the AFC East.

The Bills have a ton of confidence and their roster is scary. If they do what I expect and add a dynamic RB to that roster in this draft, they may be a juggernaut for all teams to deal with this season.

Just my two cents. Cheers amigos.
In what position groups is Miami better than the Jets? CB and ....?
 
ChitownPhins28 said:
In what position groups is Miami better than the Jets? CB and ....?
qb and wr. Tua and Brassett are better than James Morgan and Mike White by a country mile and Parker, Fuller, Williams, Wilson, Bowden and Hurns are better than Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Josh Doctson. Cole, Davis Crowder and Mims aren't bad, but I would be happy if Miami trade Parker, Fuller, Williams and Wislon for those four. I would also say Gaskin, Brown and Ahmad are better rbs than LeMichal Perine, Tevin Coleman and Pete Guerreo. Perine still learning on the job, Coleman is a shell of what he once was.
 
