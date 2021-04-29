Rank the AFC East rosters right now

ChitownPhins28
My .02
Bills
Jets
DolphinsPatriots
Not a typo.
Watching Daniel Jeremiah's draft show on NFLN.
They just went over the key players of their roster and it seems SO MUCH better than ours right now.
It's 50/50 or better that Zach Wilson will be significantly better than Tua, as well.
Im also kinda tired and crabby and feelin pessimistic at the moment.
This is where you tell me how wrong I am.
