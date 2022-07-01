Ranking all of the NFL's current throwback jerseys: Dolphins, 49ers lead impressive collection of threads NFL teams that have throwbacks are ahead of the curve

There isn't a throwback uniform in the NFL that can top the Dolphins, who don the uniforms of the only perfect season in NFL history. Miami brought back the aqua throwbacks in 2015 and the white throwbacks in 2019, never wearing them together until 2021 -- which catapulted them to No. 1 on this impressive list.These uniforms are actually a "a modern-day homage to the original uniform" with the bold stripes on the sleeves and original logo. The Dolphins wore their throwback aqua and white uniforms from the franchise's inaugural season in 1966 until 1973, before making a few tweaks to the helmet and the uniform in the late-1970s and 1980s.If any uniform combination defines a franchise, it's the Dolphins' uniforms they wore during their glory years. Miami needs to make these throwbacks permanent.