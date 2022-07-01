 Ranking all of the NFL's current throwback jerseys: Dolphins, 49ers lead impressive collection. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ranking all of the NFL's current throwback jerseys: Dolphins, 49ers lead impressive collection.

There isn't a throwback uniform in the NFL that can top the Dolphins, who don the uniforms of the only perfect season in NFL history. Miami brought back the aqua throwbacks in 2015 and the white throwbacks in 2019, never wearing them together until 2021 -- which catapulted them to No. 1 on this impressive list.

These uniforms are actually a "a modern-day homage to the original uniform" with the bold stripes on the sleeves and original logo. The Dolphins wore their throwback aqua and white uniforms from the franchise's inaugural season in 1966 until 1973, before making a few tweaks to the helmet and the uniform in the late-1970s and 1980s.

If any uniform combination defines a franchise, it's the Dolphins' uniforms they wore during their glory years. Miami needs to make these throwbacks permanent.


Ranking all of the NFL's current throwback jerseys: Dolphins, 49ers lead impressive collection of threads

NFL teams that have throwbacks are ahead of the curve
Regarding a permanent change, need to notify the league office by March. This year would have been the earliest we were eligible to change after the last change.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Regarding a permanent change, need to notify the league office by March. This year would have been the earliest we were eligible to change after the last change.
If they cared about the fans they would do this. But they won't because Ross is attached to the ugly whale looking obscenity he put on our helmets. Plus merchandise.
 
