Ranking CFB RB Prospects

Hebert_C12

Mar 21, 2020
26
16
31
Louisiana
Gents,

Theres no surprise here, that we are in desperate need for a RB1. I'm anxious to see everyones mindset on which prospect we should target in the 2021 draft & how we should be ranking them before next year's NFL combine.

Leggo!!
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Jun 18, 2003
4,179
5,893
You may get some grumpy responses, as the regulars have covered this dozens of times before...

But I think the general consensus is that Etienne might be a late first round pick. Harris is next (tho I'm not a fan) in the second. Javonte Williams is a late 2nd or early 3rd, and the rest are all 3rd and later.
 
Kebo

Kebo

Jan 12, 2014
471
523
Georgia
You may get some grumpy responses, as the regulars have covered this dozens of times before...

But I think the general consensus is that Etienne might be a late first round pick. Harris is next (tho I'm not a fan) in the second. Javonte Williams is a late 2nd or early 3rd, and the rest are all 3rd and later.
Gainwell is probably second round.
 
